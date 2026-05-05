Mecklenburg County Commissioners to vote on land donations for new parks

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote on whether to accept land donations from two companies for future parks Tuesday.

In northeast Charlotte, Fifteen15 Cannon Owners Association Inc. is planning to donate land facing Cannon Avenue, between N. Graham Street and W. Sugar Creek Road, for a small park. It will be near the Towns at Cannon community.

In east Charlotte, Mattamy Carolina Corporation is planning to donate 2 acres off of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. That park would be located near the Stone Summit community.

The county says the new park may have play areas, picnic shelters and ball courts.

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