Mecklenburg County Courts adjust schedule due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Courts are operating under an adjusted inclement weather policy Monday.

All court sessions scheduled for Monday are cancelled, with a few exceptions. Ex parte hearings for Chapter 50B domestic violence protective orders, first appearance hearings and juvenile detention hearings in district court will be held virtually.

Hearings for domestic violence protection orders will begin at 10 a.m. First appearances start at 11 a.m., and juvenile detention hearings will begin at 1:20 p.m.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be closed to the public, but filings and payments can be made at the Magistrate’s Office on East Fourth Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any jurors serving on a grand jury or anyone scheduled to report for their first day of service Monday have been excused. For returning jurors, report at the time communicated by the judge, unless notified otherwise, the county said.

Stay up to date with the latest weather-related court closings at the North Carolina Courts website.

