Mecklenburg County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Francisco Ramos was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence incident at his home.

The Mint Hill Police Department responded to a 911 call around noon, and MCSO was notified shortly afterward.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ramos was on duty when he learned of a family emergency and left work to return home. The domestic violence incident occurred after he arrived.

He was taken into custody and charged with assault on a female.

After his first court appearance, he received a $5,000 unsecured bond and was served with a domestic violence protective order.

Ramos had been employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since June 27, 2012. His employment was terminated on April 23, 2026.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said domestic violence remains a serious issue across all communities and professions, adding that he has zero tolerance for such behavior within the agency.

He emphasized that actions undermining public trust or compromising safety will be addressed swiftly and appropriately.

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