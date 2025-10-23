Local

Mecklenburg County judge announces candidacy to replace brother-in-law

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
Judge Elizabeth Trosch
Former Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch announced her candidacy for Superior Court on Thursday.

She’s aiming to fill the seat her brother-in-law, Judge Louis Trosch Jr., is retiring from.

Her announcement comes shortly after Louis Trosch declared he would retire and not seek re-election next year.

Last year, Elizabeth Trosch, a Democrat, was removed from her position as Chief District Court Judge by North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican. She was not provided a specific reason for her removal, other than a desire for the court to be led in a different direction.

