Mecklenburg County judge announces candidacy to replace brother-in-law

Former Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch announced her candidacy for Superior Court on Thursday.

She’s aiming to fill the seat her brother-in-law, Judge Louis Trosch Jr., is retiring from.

Her announcement comes shortly after Louis Trosch declared he would retire and not seek re-election next year.

Last year, Elizabeth Trosch, a Democrat, was removed from her position as Chief District Court Judge by North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican. She was not provided a specific reason for her removal, other than a desire for the court to be led in a different direction.

(VIDEO: Murder suspect back in jail after judge revokes bond)

Murder suspect back in jail after judge revokes bond

©2025 Cox Media Group