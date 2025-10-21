Mecklenburg County’s longest serving judge is retiring from the bench

CHARLOTTE — Superior Court Judge Louis Trosch, Jr. will not seek reelection in 2026.

He’s served on the bench for 27 years, serving in just about every courtroom at the courthouse.

He had arguably the largest impact in juvenile and family court, but also presided over homicide and other violent crime cases.

He’s also been outspoken on the need for more resources for the justice system in North Carolina. To help ease the backlog of cases and the time it takes for families to get justice.

Trosch said he will join his family’s law firm as a defense attorney.

