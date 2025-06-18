Mecklenburg County offers free box fans for seniors

CHARLOTTE — With temperatures on the rise, Mecklenburg County is making it a little easier for seniors to stay cool this summer by offering free box fans.

Beginning Wednesday, Mecklenburg County residents who are 60 years and older and adults who receive a disability income can register to pick up a fan, according to Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation.

Registration will be available online or by calling one of the pickup locations.

Fans will be available for pickup starting June 25 at these locations, while supplies last:

Albemarle Road Recreation Center, 5027 Idlewild Road North in Charlotte, 980-314-1101

David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road in Huntersville, 980-314-1127

Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive in Charlotte, 980-314-3772

Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road in Charlotte, 980-314-1121

Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road in Cornelius, 980-314-6772

Southview Recreation Center, 1720 Vilma St. in Charlotte, 980-314-1105

Sugaw Creek Recreation Center, 943 W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte, 980-314-1124

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road in Charlotte, 980-314-1320

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive in Charlotte, 980-314-1120

Fans are limited to one per person, and walk-up requests will not be accepted.

The fans are provided through contributions from Duke Energy.

