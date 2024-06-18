Mecklenburg County seniors can get free box fans this summer

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation has free box fans for senior citizens who need help staying cool this summer.

According to the county, residents aged 60 and over or any adult who receives disability income can register to get a free box fan. You can register online at this link or by calling the number attached to one of eight pickup locations.

Registration starts on June 20, and the fans will be available for pickup starting June 26.

The locations:

Albemarle Road Recreation Center, 5027 Idlewild Road North in Charlotte, 980-314-1101

David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road in Huntersville, 980-314-1127

Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive in Charlotte, 980-314-3772

Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road in Cornelius, 980-314-6772

Southview Recreation Center, 1720 Vilma St. in Charlotte, 980-314-1105

Sugaw Creek Recreation Center, 943 W. Sugaw Creek Road in Charlotte, 980-314-1124

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road in Charlotte, 980-314-1320

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive in Charlotte, 980-314-1120

You won’t be able to walk up and get a fan -- you’ll have to register in advance. Fans are limited to one per person, and you’ll have to show a valid ID showing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address.

The county says the fans are provided thanks toa grant from Duke Energy Carolinas.

