Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office recieves $40,000 grant

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $40,000 grant as part of the 2024 Lowe’s Hometowns program.

It is one of 100 organizations nationwide to receive the grant.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said the funds will go toward a new resource center.

That center will be inside the jail and will help released inmates get a driver’s license or identification cards, access to counseling, and search for jobs.

“I have seen success. I will continue to see success because my staff is committed to it and we are intentional,” McFadden said.

>> McFadden explains why he believes it’s his responsibility to care for inmates even when they are out of jail, in the video at the top of the page.

