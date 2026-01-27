Mecklenburg County takes reins of homelessness plan

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County will take over day-to-day management of A Home For All, a community plan to end homelessness, from United Way starting in April.

The Foundation For The Carolinas will manage private fundraising and advisory council, while the county government will oversee the plan.

The shift comes after slow progress and limited private participation.

