Local

Mecklenburg County takes reins of homelessness plan

By Charlotte Business Journal
Cathy Bessant, president and CEO at the Foundation For The Carolinas, will preside over private fundraising for homelessness prevention efforts and help oversee a new advisory council that will work with county government. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County will take over day-to-day management of A Home For All, a community plan to end homelessness, from United Way starting in April.

ALSO READ: Volunteers hold PIT Count to track homelessness as winter storm approaches

The Foundation For The Carolinas will manage private fundraising and advisory council, while the county government will oversee the plan.

The shift comes after slow progress and limited private participation.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Water main breaks force road closures across Mecklenburg County

Water main breaks force road closures across Mecklenburg County

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read