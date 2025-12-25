Mecklenburg County transit authority members select term lengths

CHARLOTTE — The 27 members of the newly formed transit authority in Mecklenburg County now know how long their terms are.

State law requires MPTA members to serve staggered terms.

At their first meeting on Dec. 18, they randomly selected whether their first term will be two years or four.

Among those with two-year terms are former city councilmember Julie Eiselt, Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant, former Mint Hill mayor Brad Simmons and chair of the MPTA David Howard.

Those with four-year terms include NAACP President Corine Mack, transit rider Cameron Pruette, former city councilman Justin Harlow and the founder of the Charlotte Development Instagram account, Clayton Sealey.

