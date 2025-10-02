New transit police agency could be formed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte could soon have another police agency besides Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

If the sales tax increase for transit passes, a new police agency will be formed to oversee public transportation.

The Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority will be formed if the sales tax increase for transit passes. The 27-member board has the authority to set up its own police force. So far, two members of the board have been appointed, David Longo and Ned Curran. Longo says a dedicated police force for public transportation is planned.

“One of the greatest benefits of passing this referendum is the dollars that will be available to establish a new independent, fully funded, armed transit police force that will focus on all aspects of transit safety and be empowered by the Authority to fully secure our transportation infrastructure,” he said. “We anticipate that the authority would establish a dedicated police force and direct additional resources and staff to better meet the safety and security needs of our transit system.”

These police forces are common across the country. The MARTA Police Department in Atlanta has more than 300 sworn officers. State Auditor Dave Boliek, who is currently investigating the Charlotte Area Transit System, says forming a dedicated transit police force is a smart move.

“It wouldn’t, I think, be inappropriate for the city of Charlotte to take a look at creating its own Transit Police Authority,” he said.

Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell, who is chairing the selection process for Charlotte City Council’s 12 MPTA seats, says a dedicated transit police force would help restore public trust.

“No. 1, it gives the public a more comfortable level when riding a public transit system,” he said. “Secondly, I think force is always good. Thirdly, it won’t drain our CMPD officers, who are currently having a shortage.”

CATS currently contracts with a third party for security. The state auditor says providing policing is a primary responsibility of government.

“I learned in sixth grade that one of the most important things government can provide, on behalf of its citizens, is police protection and security,” he said.

On Friday, Mayor Vi Lyles and city manager Marcus Jones are holding a press conference to outline immediate security enhancements for CATS in light of the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on Aug. 22.

VIDEO: State audit finds drop in armed guards, rising costs for Charlotte transit security

State audit finds drop in armed guards, rising costs for Charlotte transit security

©2025 Cox Media Group