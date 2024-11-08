Mecklenburg Democrats director resigns in letter alleging discrimination, reports say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A top leader in the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party has resigned just days after the election, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Executive Director Montifa Drayton stepped aside on Wednesday, alleging racism and “intolerable” working conditions.

In a resignation letter, Drayton compared her experience to that of “professional Black women during the Jim Crow era.”

Drayton told the Observer that she was stripped of responsibilities and shut out by coworkers.

In a statement, Mecklenburg Deomcrats said they do not comment on personnel matters but they are “committed to the principles of a diverse workforce and opportunity for all people.”

