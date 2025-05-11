Vehicle fire under investigation in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville firefighters battled a vehicle fire that impacted three vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 13400 block of Angel Oak Drive just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Three vehicles had caught fire, and the fire threatened a nearby home.

After about an hour, firefighters had contained the fire, and the home was no longer in danger.

Officials said the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

