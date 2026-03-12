1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A fatal crash is under investigation in north Charlotte Thursday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Statesville Road and Twin Lakes Parkway.

According to the MEDIC, one person died at the scene, and another person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

However, no additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

