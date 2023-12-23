Woman killed in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
The incident happened on the 6400 block of Hermsley Road. Channel 9′s photographer in the neighborhood saw multiple police units and Crime Scene Investigations around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the victim was a female.
Officials have not released information about a suspect.
It is unknown what led up to the homicide at this time.
Details are limited.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Detectives investigate homicide in south Charlotte double shooting)
©2023 Cox Media Group