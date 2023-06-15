CMPD searches for suspect after 1 hurt in Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for the gunman who shot someone in Uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning. According to CMPD someone fired shots overnight on North College Street near Sixth Street.

A Channel 9 crew could see police investigating around 4 a.m.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital who was seriously hurt.

This is the third Uptown shooting in less than two weeks.

CMPD officers told Channel 9 they do not have anyone in custody and they do not have a description of the suspect but said people who live and work in the area do not need to be concerned.

Edward Bryant lives in Uptown and says he heard the gunshots.

“I heard it from my balcony at 3:30 this morning … about four shots went off,” Bryant said.

But Bryant says he isn’t worried.

“I think it comes with any city territory,” he said. “I think overall Charlotte probably doesn’t have the highest crime rate. It doesn’t concern me.”

Adam Godesy says he’s lived in Charlotte for years, and he feels a little differently.

“Although overall crime has gone down and the streets are safer, the incidents of violent crimes are becoming more and more extreme,” Godesy said.

Bryant says he’s noticed fights and disagreements escalating a lot quicker.

“(There) used to be fights, fist fights and things like that but I think it’s turned, for whatever reason, to quickly pulling a gun to try to resolve it instead of walking away and trying to figure it out,” he said.

Channel 9 checked with CMPD on Thursday and learned that as of last week, violent crime in Uptown is down 22% from last year, but auto thefts are up 226%.

Channel 9 is still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

