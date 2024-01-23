Your options when a car wash damages your vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. — Marvin Ross likes his SUV to shine.

He took it to Autobell in Concord, but he says the car wash damaged a metal piece on the roof.

Ross says he took his car back to the business and showed the workers. He says they offered him a free car wash, but that was it.

“There’s got to be some accountability and some transparency,” he said.

So, he told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke about it who emailed Autobell.

A spokesperson responded two and half hours later, promised to look into it, and did. The next day, the representative emailed that the manager said no because he wasn’t sure the “damage occurred during the car wash.” But the company went on to say that it is committed to “customer satisfaction and goodwill,” so it would give Ross more than $200 to fix the SUV.

“If it hadn’t been for you, I wouldn’t have gotten any results,” Ross told Stoogenke.

Stoogenke suggests that no matter where you get your car washed, take a good look at your car before you go and when you leave. That way, you can point out damage right away.

If all else fails:

- Your car insurance may pay for repairs, even minor ones, like scratches.

- If it’s that important to you, you can sue in small claims court, but it may be hard to prove.

