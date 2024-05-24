MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt when car slams into pole in University City

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt Friday afternoon when a car slammed into a pole in University City.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent an alert saying the outbound lanes of North Tryon Street were closed near Institute Circle. The area is between East Mallard Creek Church Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

According to police, a car hit a power pole, bringing power lines down onto North Tryon Street. Traffic lights on that street and on others nearby were knocked out.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers were detoured to from North Tryon Street to East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

(WATCH BELOW: Death of driver hit by rock being investigated as homicide, troopers say)

Death of driver hit by rock being investigated as homicide, troopers say





©2024 Cox Media Group