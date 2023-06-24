MEDIC: 2 hurt in crash, shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A heavy police presence blocked West Arrowood Road in south Charlotte after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

BREAKING | @CMPD investigating shooting near Popeyes on Arrowood Rd. Several vehicle both in parking lot and in the road appear to be involved. Not sure how. Working to find out… @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/0q9RKuWFRt — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) June 24, 2023

According to MEDIC, two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. One of the patients suffered serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw two cars with front damage on the side of the road and crime scene tape blocking off traffic.

MEDIC confirmed, the patient with serious injuries was shot and the second patient with minor injuries got them from a traffic accident.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Details are limited at this time.

