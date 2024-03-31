MEDIC: 2 seriously injured after overnight shootings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are in the hospital after separate Saturday night shootings in Charlotte.

The first was on Dunlavin Way around midnight where one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC says.

The second was just a short time later in the city’s uptown.

MEDIC tells us a victim was taken to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. from that shooting scene on E 6th Street.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about what may have led up to the incident.

Details are limited at this time and there is no word on either of the victims’ conditions.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

