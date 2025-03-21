3 hurt overnight in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Three people were hurt in a crash overnight Thursday in west Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, it happened around 3 a.m. on Woodford Bridge Drive, off Beatties Ford Road.

MEDIC said three people were transported to Novant Presbyterian – two with serious injuries, one with minor injuries.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured footage of the front of the car smashed in and another truck on scene.

At one point, we saw a man in handcuffs.

We’re asking what led up the crash and if any charges have been filed.

