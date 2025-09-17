MEDIC: Child shot, killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A child has died from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Cigar Court near Moss Road.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation into the incident.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

