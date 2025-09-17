Chopper 9: Major police investigation in southwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — There is a major police scene Wednesday in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the neighborhood near Rivergate Parkway and Duvall Drive off South Tryon Street at about 11:30 a.m.
We have seen five people taken into custody.
Several officers wearing tactical gear carrying rifles were dispatched. Tactical vehicles were also called to the neighborhood.
The scene is about a 10-minute drive from where a four-year-old was shot and killed on Cigar Court near Moss Road.
We are asking if they are connected.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.