MEDIC hosts annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor event

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC hosted its third annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Support event and crew reunions on Saturday.

Survivors and first responders gathered at Medic Headquarters at 10:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day to reconnect and celebrate.

The event is part of American Heart Month and aims to facilitate connections between survivors and the emergency personnel who provided their care, organizers said. It focuses on both the medical state of cardiac arrest care in the region and the ongoing community support needed for survivors following their recovery.

The event served as a platform for first responder partners and Medic crews to reconnect with the individuals they treated, organizers said. More than 35 local cardiac arrest survivors attended the gathering to discuss their experiences and the current state of emergency cardiac care in the county.

Additionally, a presentation at the event focused on cardiac arrest survival at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The event also highlighted community support initiatives designed to provide survivors with a safe space to share their journeys and connect with others who have experienced similar medical emergencies, organizers said.

