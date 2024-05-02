MEDIC: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in south Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on Fairview Road near Simsbury Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is still early in the investigation, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released the identities of those involved or said if the driver would be facing any charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian struck, killed in Gastonia neighborhood)

Pedestrian struck, killed in Gastonia neighborhood

©2024 Cox Media Group