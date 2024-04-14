MEDIC: Person shot on Central Ave

CHARLOTTE — One person has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Central Avenue on Saturday night.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

There are several businesses and restaurants in the area, so Channel 9 asked CMPD to confirm where the shooting happened.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for their injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody. Channel 9 is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: ‘Senseless killings’: Local groups, sheriff’s office host anti-violence event)

‘Senseless killings’: Local groups, sheriff’s office host anti-violence event

©2024 Cox Media Group