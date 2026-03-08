MEDIC responds after person arrives at fire station with stab wound

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

MEDIC responded after that person arrived at a north Charlotte fire department with the wound.

Upon arriving at the fire station on Doctor Webber Avenue, MEDIC said they found the person was suffering from minor injuries.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates

WATCH: Weapon discovered on north Charlotte middle school campus

Weapon discovered on north Charlotte middle school campus

©2026 Cox Media Group