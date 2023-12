CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt after their car flipped over during a crash in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Sunset Road near Peachtree Road.

MEDIC said the two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

