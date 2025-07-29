Thousands could lose Medicaid, SNAP with federal cuts, Meck County manager says

CHARLOTTE — Tens of thousands in Mecklenburg County are at risk of losing health care and food assistance, according to the new county manager, Mike Bryant.

He cited the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law this month.

Bryant told The Charlotte Observer the bill slashes spending and implements new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP.

There are 414,000 Mecklenburg County residents on Medicaid and over 143,000 receive SNAP benefits, Bryant said.

North Carolina estimates it could lose a total of more than $230 billion in funding over 10 years between the two programs.

VIDEO: Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

©2025 Cox Media Group