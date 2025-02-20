Meet stars from classic horror movies and pop culture celebs at Mad Monster convention

CONCORD, N.C. — Pop culture celebrities and characters from classic horror movies will converge in Concord soon for the annual Mad Monster Party, a three-day fan convention happening Feb. 21-23 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.

In addition to celebrity meet and greets, dozens of vendors will be selling collectibles and memorabilia, and there will be speaker panels and Q&A sessions.

Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include: Robert Englund (“Freddy Krueger” from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise); Brad Dourif (“Child’s Play,” “Chucky”); Brooke Bundy (“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 4″); Darcy The Mail Girl (”The Last Drive-In,” “Halloween Ends”); Fiona Dourif (“Chucky,” “True Blood”); D-Von Dudley (WWE wrestling legend); Meagan Good (“Shazam!,” “Saw V”), Danielle Harris (“Halloween 4,” “Hatchet III”); Ken Kirzinger (“Freddy vs. Jason,” “Joy Ride 3″); Jonathan Majors (”Loki,” “Ant-Man”), Miro Sorvino (“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” “Mimic”); Amanda Wyss (“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Better Off Dead”); Billy Zane (“Tales from the Crypt,” “Titanic”); and Lisa Zane (“Freddy’s Dead,” “Monkeybone”).

Convention hours are from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Daily passes start at $35. Three-day passes are also available for $80. Photo ops with celebrity guests need to be purchased separately from admission passes. All prices increase at the door.

Children age 12 and younger will be admitted for free with an adult.

For more information, click here.

VIDEO: Full lineup announced for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte

Full lineup announced for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte





©2025 Cox Media Group