Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone announce Charlotte concert dates

CHARLOTTE — Two popular artists are headed to the Queen City.

On Wednesday, PNC Music Pavilion announced that Megan Thee Stallion is performing there on July 3. Tickets for the show go on sale at livenation.com at 12 p.m. Wednesday. GloRilla will also be performing.

Earlier this week, the venue also announced that Post Malone is bringing his country music tour to PNC Music Pavilion on Oct. 7. Tickets for that show go on sale at livenation.com on July 1 at 10 a.m.

