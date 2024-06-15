Men try to rob armored truck, Rowan deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies arrested two men who they say tried to rob an armored truck.

On Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call about suspicious people near the armored truck parked outside the Five Below store on Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

When deputies arrived, they saw two men wearing hoodies with the word “Security” on them.

The men would not stop for the deputies and left the area in a car.

China Grove police later found the men and followed them to Mount Olivet Road in Kannapolis.

Raymond Tino and Devonte Scott were arrested.

While being transported to the Sheriff’s Office, Tino began hitting the cage in the patrol vehicle damaging it. He

was charged with resisting a public officer, damage to property, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a

dangerous weapon. Scott was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. A

search warrant was later obtained, and a handgun was found in the car.

Deputies are looking for a third suspect.

