Meritage Homes buys 230 acres outside downtown Waxhaw

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A homebuilder based in Arizona just bought more than 230 acres in Union County.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Meritage Homes purchased land along Waxhaw Highway, but has not disclosed its plans for the property.

The site is just over a mile east of downtown Waxhaw.

The town plans to construct a parking garage as part of its downtown master plan.

That plan covers everything from connectivity to how food trucks should operate.

Some residents of Waxhaw are concerned that the parking garage will be an eyesore.

There have been several opportunities for them to weigh in on the plans.

