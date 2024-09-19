Metallica to play Bank of America Stadium in 2025

CHARLOTTE — Heavy metal rockers Metallica are extending their current M72 World Tour adding 21 North American shows, including a date in the Queen City next spring.

The band will make a stop at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will also perform.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.

