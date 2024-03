CHARLOTTE — New York’s beloved Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos has found a home in Charlotte.

The restaurant opened recently at Ally Charlotte Center, 601 S. Tryon St.

Expect Dos Caminos to offer upscale Mexican fare and award-winning margaritas, says Scott Marshall, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Dos Caminos.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

