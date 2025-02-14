Mexico may sue Google over ‘Gulf of America’ on Google Maps

Mexico is threatening to take Google to court over the naming of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on Google Maps.

The controversy arises as Google Maps displays the name “Gulf of America” in certain areas, a change reportedly made following an executive order by President Donald Trump. Mexico asserts its sovereignty over its territorial waters and disputes the renaming.

Google has previously stated that it updates names on its maps based on changes in official government sources.

The potential legal action underscores the tensions over territorial naming rights and the influence of political decisions on digital platforms.

VIDEO: WATCH: Wreckage of whaling ship that likely sank 186 years ago found in Gulf

WATCH: Wreckage of whaling ship that likely sank 186 years ago found in Gulf (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group