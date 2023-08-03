Michael Jordan’s sale of majority ownership of Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall is finalized

Michael Jordan FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, July 23, 2023, on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) (Chuck Burton/AP)