Michael Whatley, Roy Cooper vote as in person early voting kicks off

CHARLOTTE — In-person early voting is officially underway in North Carolina ahead of the March 3 primary. The two frontrunners for U.S. Senate didn’t waste any time to cast their ballots. Former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley voted in Gastonia. Former Gov. Roy Cooper voted in Raleigh.

“This is going to be the most important Senate race in the entire country,” Whatley said. “It’s very important for us to have a conservative champion and for President Trump to have an ally in the Senate.”

The Trump-endorsed Republican is facing six candidates in the primary including former Congressional candidate Don Brown and former state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow. One of Whatley’s top priorities is public safety. His eyes are already on Cooper.

“I think the voters of North Carolina have made it very clear over the last several election cycles that they want a conservative champion,” he said.

In Raleigh, the Democratic frontrunner and former two-term governor had cast his ballot.

“I believe that our best days are ahead of us, because often times, when things are on the brink of destruction, you have an opportunity to recreate them better than they were before,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s focus of his campaign is making things more affordable. He’s trying to be the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in North Carolina since Kay Hagan in 2008.

“I believe there will be bipartisan interest in making government more effective and efficient in using technology by leveraging the good parts of AI to help people get more bang for their buck,” he said.

Key Down Ballot Races

There are several key down ballot races. In Mecklenburg County, two state representatives are defending their seats after voting to override some of Gov. Josh Stein’s vetoes: Rep. Carla Cunningham and Rep. Nasif Majeed.

Cunningham is facing two challengers, Rodney Sadler and Vermanno Bowman. Her district includes north Charlotte and Huntersville.

Majeed is facing Veleria Levy and Tucker Neal. Neal remains on the ballot but has suspended his campaign and endorsed Levy. Majeed’s district includes northeast Charlotte and University City.

Sheriff Garry McFadden is seeking re-election. He is facing three challengers: former Chief Deputy Rodney Collins, CMPD Sgt. Ricky Robbins and former detention officer Antwain Nance.

In Rockingham County, Senate Leader Phil Berger is facing a primary challenge from Sheriff Sam Page.

