The 2026 Political Beat Candidate Primary Guide

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians will head to the polls to have their say in the primaries for US Senate, Congress, State House, State Senate, the Judiciary, and local races. In-person early voting starts February 12th. The primary is on March 3rd.

The Political Beat sent questionnaires to candidates in key races in all of the counties in Channel 9’s viewing area. The answers are unedited. If a candidate did not respond, we will add their response when we get it.

>>You can see your voter details, sample ballot, and polling place at this link.<<

Unaffiliated voters can cast a vote in either the Democrat or Republican primary.

This year’s guide will launch this week. Check back at this page for updates.

