Middle school lockdown lifted after threat from juvenile caller

BELMONT, N.C. — Parents were in panic mode Thursday after Belmont Middle School was placed on lockdown due to a threat from an unknown caller at approximately 8:30 a.m., officials said.

The threat prompted immediate action from the school resource officer, who coordinated with staff to secure the campus. Police resources from Belmont and surrounding areas were dispatched to the scene to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“We understand that these incidents are a parent’s worst nightmare; our children attend Belmont schools as well,” school officials said. “We appreciate your patience as we do our best to keep you informed in a timely manner, but our top priority is the safety of our students.”

While officers conducted a thorough search of the school, detectives from the Belmont Police Department identified the caller as likely being a juvenile from New York.

The decision was made to maintain the lockdown until the suspect was positively identified and local authorities in New York confirmed their location.

It was a moment that was scary for parents and students.

“There were a lot of people crying, having little anxiety attacks, just wanting to call their home,” said student Grace Kivette. “Just not stable.”

“Terrified,” said parent Cody Kivette. “You don’t know truly what’s happening, because they are on lockdown. Police can give you just minimal information.”

As a precaution, other local schools were advised to enter “Secure Mode” to ensure the safety of their students and staff.

The investigation into the threat remains ongoing, with authorities focusing on the involvement of a juvenile suspect. Information will be limited due to juvenile record laws.

