MIDLAND, N.C. — Every year, we’re moved by the generosity and kindness of our community, especially when it’s kids helping kids.

In Cabarrus County, some elementary school students are showing what it means to be a good neighbor and a leader.

The kids at Bethel Kids Plus in Midland have been busy. If you look at their coat collection, you’ll see more than 100 of them that have been donated to help kids in need.

The group’s 4-H club decided they wanted to collect winter coats... and the idea took off.

“When they said they wanted to do a coat drive, one of our presidents, Noah, said, ‘Hey, what about the one on WSOC?’ And I was like, OK. I’m your biggest fan, I’m gonna support you. Let’s start digging,” said Cresha Cavender, site coordinator with Bethel Kids Plus.

Cavender helped the students make flyers and donation boxes.

So far, they’ve collected more than 100 coats! And all for the same reasons:

“It’s so the people won’t get too cold and they’ll be able to make it through the winter,” one student said.

“Last year it was really cold, and I think maybe it might happen again this year,” another student said.

“‘Cause it’s kind. It’s the right thing to do,” another student said.

“They want as many as possible. They said they wanna go big or go home, so we’re going big,” Cavender said.

You too can help keep kids warm this winter. Just head to 9coatsforkids.com for information on how to donate.

©2026 Cox Media Group