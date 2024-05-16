Midwood Smokehouse, other local restaurants among best BBQ spots

CHARLOTTE — A longtime restaurant in Plaza Midwood that just went through a major refresh has earned high marks from ratings and review platform Yelp Inc.

Frank Scibelli’s Midwood Smokehouse is one of three restaurants in the greater Charlotte area to land on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024.” It placed at No. 32, ranking highest among the local spots that made the cut.

Midwood Smokehouse is among several concepts by Scibelli’s FS Food Group. Its flagship location, which opened in May 2011 at 1401 Central Ave., recently wrapped up nearly $1 million in renovations.

