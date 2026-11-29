Mike Love, who co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961, helped define an iconic 60s California pop sound, and wrote some of the group’s most iconic hits, has died.

He was 85.

His death was confirmed by a spokesperson.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” the statement said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

No cause of death was immediately available.

The Beach Boys canceled their remaining shows for the rest of 2026 back in October.

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