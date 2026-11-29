CHARLOTTE — Starting Dec. 1, a North Carolina law will prohibit the disposal of lithium-ion batteries in landfills.

People in North Carolina will not be allowed to place lithium-ion batteries or devices containing them in household trash cans or curbside recycling carts.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in rechargeable devices such as cellphones, laptops, smartwatches, power tools, and electric scooters. If a device is rechargeable, it may contain a lithium-ion battery.

People should not attempt to remove batteries embedded in devices. The ban does not include single-use alkaline batteries, such as AA and AAA batteries.

When damaged or overheated, these batteries can explode, causing intense, fast-spreading fires that burn hotter and are more toxic than gasoline fires.

City officials say the new disposal ban is intended to reduce the risk of these fires, protect city employees, and prevent damage to collection trucks.

More information about lithium-ion battery disposal can be found on the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

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