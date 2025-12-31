Miller Lite sponsors free CATS rides for New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE — CATS will be offering free rides for New Year’s Eve courtesy of Miller Lite, according to a release from the beer’s parent company, Molson Coors.

Fares will be waived on CATS buses, light rails and streetcars until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

This New Year’s marks the 27th year of Molson Coors’ Free Rides Initiative. The company says it’s an effort to help people celebrate responsibly.

Last year, Miller Lite says they provided more than 69,000 free rides in the Charlotte area.

Molson Coors is also offering fare-free rides on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

The company also sponsors free rides for other holidays and celebrations, including St. Patrick’s Day and major professional sporting events. Molson Coors says it plans to continue this initiative in 2026.

