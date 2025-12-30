Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec 31 - Jan 4

CHARLOTTE — Happy New Year! The Queen City is ringing in the year 2026 with tons of exciting events for adults and families, too. From kid-friendly “Noon Year’s” celebrations to glitzy rooftop parties, here’s what’s happening near you this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is celebrating the new year and a new racing season Wednesday. Join in on the fun for a special countdown at noon. Guests can also explore unique tracks and locations for the 2026 season and make your own noisemakers to see if you can be as loud as a race car.

Check out ImaginOn’s sensory-friendly Rockin’ NOON Year’s Eve party with a balloon drop as the clock strikes noon.

For older kids, ImaginOn is hosting a Teen Loft New Year’s Eve Hang Out Wednesday afternoon. Activities include vision board-making, studio lessons from a professional DJ, photo ops and a time capsule activity.

Ring in the new year at Carowinds with a special fireworks display at midnight and tons of other activities.

In Huntersville, celebrate early with Discovery Place Kids Noon Year’s Eve Celebration. There will be two sessions — one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 2 to 5 p.m.

Celebrate early and count down to midnight with people from across the globe at The Schiele Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve Party.

For those with later bedtimes, celebrate New Year’s Eve at Truist Field with CLT NYE. Enjoy access to all Light the Knights activities, like ice skating and snow tubing, and ring in the new year with a midnight fireworks show and complimentary champagne or apple cider at midnight.

United We Dance is throwing a 21+ New Year’s Eve Rave at The Fillmore starting at 9 p.m.

The Ballantyne is hosting a New Year’s party complete with music, dancing and celebration. It’s free for Ballantyne hotel guests and restaurant patrons 21 and over. Cash bars will be open with drinks available à la carte.

Rich and Bennett’s returns to Brewers at 4001 Yancey to ring in 2026. They’ve rented out the entire venue for the ticketed event. The night will be complete with hor d’oeuvres, party favors, drinks, two DJ’s, a confetti blast and a separate silent disco room.

Ring in the New Year with Blumenthal Arts and Su Casa, featuring afro house music, art and more at Blume Studios.

Experience panoramic views of the Uptown skyline, live entertainment, and more with a sophisticated celebration at Nuvole Rooftop TwentyTwo’s City Light’s & Champagne Night’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Saddle up for a Honky Tonk New Year at South End Station.

Step back in time with Fahrenheit’s 80s Glow Rooftop New Year’s Eve Party. Tickets include party favors, a champagne toast, all-inclusive bar, and music to dance the night away to.

Merchant & Trade’s All That Glitters Party will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel. The night kicks off with a champagne and caviar welcome, followed by an extensive buffet, tomahawk ribeye carving station, premium beverages and more. If you’ve got an extra $500 lying around, the VIP ticket adds on an ultra-premium tier of spirits and a gift bag.

The Charlotte Hornets will also play the Golden State Warriors New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.

Rest up New Year’s Day, then check out South End’s First Friday Gallery Crawl.

Wake Forest will face off against Mississippi State in this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium Friday night.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live comes to the Spectrum Center this weekend. This year’s theme, “Glow-N-Fire,” brings more flames and fun than ever before.

Celebrate Día de los Reyes Magos, otherwise known as Epiphany, at the Mint Museum Randolph Sunday alongside the exhibition Art of Devotion: The Santos de Palo Tradition of Puerto Rico. Enjoy an afternoon of music, dance, storytelling, arts and crafts, food and more.

Enjoy an evening of music in Rock Hill with Downtown Jazz Jam at Slow Play Brewing on Sunday.

