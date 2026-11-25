CHARLOTTE — From the roads to the sky, millions are traveling across the country this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expecting nearly 50,000 flights to take off Wednesday, less than two weeks after a ground stop and tech outages shook travelers nationwide.

Meanwhile, a major storm system is crawling up the East Coast, bringing rain and high winds.

>>CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz was live on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning as officials prepared for what they call the “Super Bowl” of travel.

There, about 85,000 American Airlines flights are scheduled to fly this Thanksgiving break. At the top of travelers’ minds is just getting to their destinations.

>>Charlotte Douglas: Find Your Flight

By mid-afternoon, operations remained normal at Charlotte Douglas, but the FAA warned travelers going through the Queen City about the potential impacts from weather. They say the wind speed plays a big role in determining which runways can be used, and ultimately how many flights take off.

If you’re preparing to catch your flight at Charlotte Douglas, check the wait at security checkpoints here.

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe spoke with passengers who arrived early.

‘’We’re about three hours early,” said passenger Dan Blattman from Salt Lake City. “We’re pretty early, because we didn’t know about driving up. We drove up from Greenville, South Carolina, so we thought it might be traffic coming up here, and some delays were driving up here, but not too bad.”

Passengers at Charlotte airport still reeling from FAA ground stop

Touchless ID

One way travelers can save time through security is by using Touchless ID. Passengers will go through security before a camera captures your face to help you get through.

If you don’t have a Real ID, officials say you should arrive early and plan for more time at security.

Road and rail prep for record-breaking numbers

If you’re driving this Thanksgiving, AAA estimates the busiest travel time will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. It recommends leaving early in the morning to avoid traffic.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Channel 9 spoke with Tim Thornill as he drove along Interstate 85 toward Raleigh on a rainy afternoon. Thornill said he frequently travels that route, but the day before Thanksgiving was different.

“Usually, we can be up there in about five-and-a-half hours from where we live,” Thornill said. “GPS told us it’s going to be more like seven (hours) to get up there today, so a little bit of a longer ride.”

But many people driving for the holidays aren’t just worried about the weather. They’re worried about the cost of gas as well.

The average price per gallon nationwide is $3.59. This time last year, it was $3.06.

Channel 9 spoke with another driver, who said the gas in North Carolina is cheaper than where he was driving from.

“Percentage-wise, yes,” said driver Clint Wilson. “We are at, I would say, somewhere around 40% to 50% less. Prices still hover around $3, and to see them come down now is a good sign.”

Experts say drivers are noticing the difference in their wallets, but thanks to a tax suspension in North Carolina, gas is currently sitting at $2.95 a gallon. That suspension will remain in place only through Monday.

The average in South Carolina is $3.16.

Experts are also expecting record-breaking travel by train this year.

Amtrak says it had record demand in ridership after the nationwide ground stop. The company says Thanksgiving is their busiest travel period with more than 1.2 million passengers riding the rails in 2025.

FORECAST: Major storm system moves in bringing rain, strong winds

Wednesday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

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