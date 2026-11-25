UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A father faces criminal charges after a student brought a firearm inside a classroom at Marshville Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that nobody sustained injuries during the incident and that school officials quickly intervened.

Deputies were notified after an educator at the elementary school discovered the weapon inside a pupil’s bag.

According to investigators, the firearm arrived at the school unintentionally after the girl mistakenly took her father’s bag to class rather than her own.

The school resource officer stationed on site successfully obtained the weapon without further incident. Deputies reported that the firearm contained ammunition, but there was no round loaded in the chamber.

Authorities stated there was no plan or intent to cause harm to anyone at the school.

The student involved in the incident is not facing any criminal charges. However, deputies took her father, Shelton Chambers, into custody. Chambers faces a charge of failure to properly secure a firearm.

Lt. Matthew Winfrey of the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and emphasized that parents must closely monitor firearms within their residences. Winfrey stressed that measures must be taken to ensure this does not recur.

“We take firearms on school grounds very seriously,” Winfrey said. “I think this is a clear indication that accidents happen. And with that information, it is your responsibility to ensure that your weapons, when they’re home and not being carried on your person, are secure in a locked box.”

Winfrey cautioned regarding the potential outcome if another student had found the weapon.

“If a student who wasn’t the one who accidentally brought the weapon accidentally got a hold of that, if there was a round inside of that gun, pulled the trigger, somebody could have lost a life,” Winfrey said.

Chambers remains held at the Union County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

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