Minority business owners pitch Hornets for chance at $15K investment

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are buzzing about a competition they hope can change the future.

The team’s fourth annual Innovation Summit seeks to empower minority-operated businesses by providing social and financial capital.

Applicants pitch to fans first, by way of a brief video on social media. Should they be named a finalist, applicants then pitch before a panel of experts.

It’s all in hopes of earning the summit’s grand prize: A $15,000 investment.

“It has really changed the landscape of our company,” said last year’s winner, Kevin Gatlin.

