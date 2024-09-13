Mint Hill commissioners approve sales tax hike

MINT HILL, N.C. — Leaders in Mint Hill are supporting a one-penny sales tax to fund more public transit.

Town commissioners unanimously passed the resolution Thursday night.

If the measure passes, Mint Hill would get as much as $6 million a year for road projects.

So far, leaders of every town and city in Mecklenburg County have passed the resolution, except for Matthews.

Town leaders there believe this revised proposal won’t leave enough money for light rail services to Matthews.

Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote on the measure next week.

